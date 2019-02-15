UPDATE: U.S. Senators Casey, Toomey, react to budget, emergency

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald Trump Thursday says he will sign spending legislation to prevent a second government shutdown. The bill provides significantly less money than he asked for, for a border wall along the U.S. Mexico border. This caused the president to declare a national emergency Friday on border security.

PA U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) voted for the bill, saying the bipartisan agreement will keep the government open and invest in effective border security. He says President Trump’s national emergency declaration is a complete abuse of power. Casey has not released a statement on the national emergency. See his full statement at WKOK.com.

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) did not vote for the bill however. He says it was irresponsible for Congress to pass it because it includes hundreds of millions on wasteful and ineffective programs. Senator Toomey says he is still pleased there won’t be another partial shutdown, calling the bill a “compromise.” On the emergency declaration, Toomey says he hoped the president would choose to avoid unilateral action and work with congress on the issue. See his full statement at WKOK.com.

U.S. Senator Bob Casey full statement:

“This bipartisan agreement will keep the government open and invest in effective border security, instead of funding President Trump’s wall, which security experts say will not work.

President Trump’s national emergency declaration is a complete abuse of power. No President can be allowed to spend taxpayer dollars without authorization from Congress.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey full statement:

“I have said repeatedly throughout this impasse that the sensible outcome would be a compromise on border security that funded physical barriers where Customs and Border Protection deemed it necessary. While the amount is lower than I think optimal, $1.4 billion for physical barriers on the southern border is such a compromise.

“I’m pleased there won’t be another partial government shutdown, but it was irresponsible for Congress to pass, without scrutiny, or opportunity for amendments, 1,700-plus pages of spending including hundreds of millions on wasteful and ineffective programs.

“Excessive spending in the bill includes $10 million for environmental programming at the UN, billions for ‘economic development’ projects that have historically gone to things like sidewalks and swimming pools, and nearly $200 million for government land purchases despite the government’s neglect of hundreds of millions of acres in its possession.

“Clearly there was no serious attempt to curb Washington’s addiction to overspending. Instead, this bill adds to our mounting debt, and I could not support it.

“The responsible way to fund the government is to do each appropriations bill individually, giving members the opportunity to scrutinize and amend each bill. In 2018, we made progress toward this goal with the enactment of five individual appropriations bills well before the end of the fiscal year. This year, Congress should do this for the entire government. I will continue fighting for a normal appropriations process and urge my colleagues to join me in restoring fiscal sanity to the federal funding process.”

On national emergency declaration: “I made no secret of the fact that I hoped the president would choose to avoid unilateral action and work with Congress on a legislative solution to secure the border. My staff and I are reviewing the president’s declaration and its implications very closely.”