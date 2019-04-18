U.S. Senator Toomey shares views against sanctuary cities

SUNBURY –U.S. Senator Pat Toomey was on the WKOK On The Mark talkshow today talking about sanctuary cities, and President Donald Trump’s plan to put illegal immigrants in sanctuary cities. Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) says there are lots of issues with that idea, but he’s completely against sanctuary cities, “My idea is to discourage and dismay cities from becoming sanctuary cities by withholding certain categories of federal funding if they choose to endanger all the rest of us by being a sanctuary city.”

Senator Toomey also says the process to grant access to migrants seeking asylum needs to be changed, “The vast majority of them do not qualify for asylum, but it takes us so long to process their request that we end up having to release them in the meantime and they never come back. So we need to speed this up, we need more judges, we need more facilities, so we can reduce this revolving door.”

Senator Toomey also discussed legislation he’s sponsoring in the fight against the opioid crisis, as well as common sense gun laws. Hear more of his comments from On The Mark at WKOK.com.