U.S. Senator Toomey releases statement on police officer defending himself in Lancaster

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz posed a mortal threat to a Lancaster police officer, giving the officer to right to use deadly force. In a statement, Senator Toomey says Munoz posing that mortal threat was ‘obvious’ and the body camera footage released by Lancaster City Police seems to detail that scenario.

Toomey says it’s not clear why anyone would protest a police officer defending his own life, but those who wish to protest should do so peacefully. According to reports, Munoz’s sister says her brother was mentally ill, but he was also facing charges in a stabbing case from last year.

See Toomey’s full statement below:

“A full-grown man, wielding a large carving knife over his head while charging an officer, obviously poses a mortal threat to that officer. In general, police officers in this type of situation are well within their rights to use deadly force to protect themselves and the public. The body camera footage released by the Lancaster City Bureau of Police seems to detail this exact scenario. It’s not clear why anyone would protest a police officer defending his own life. However, those who wish to protest should do so peacefully. Destroying property and blocking roadways without a permit, as occurred last night in Lancaster, is not peaceful protesting.”