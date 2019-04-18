U.S. Senator Toomey releases statement after Mueller Report release

ALLENTOWN – It’s all good…so said US Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa. US Sen.) on the US Attorney General William Barr’s release of the Mueller Report. The report found no Russian collusion in the Trump presidential campaign in 2016.

Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey released a statement—saying he hasn’t had the opportunity to read the 448-page report, he said all Americans should be pleased the Special Counsel concluded there was no collusion.

Senator Toomey says he is also pleased the report does not have any redactions based on executive privilege. The senator also says the special counsel’s findings are a “stark reminder” that Russia’s goal to undermine the trust the Americans have in the democratic process.