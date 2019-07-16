U.S. Senator Toomey: President Trump’s tweets were “wrong”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of Pennsylvania’s Republican U.S. Senators has spoken out against President Donald Trump’s tweets against four Democratic congresswomen. U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) says President Trump was “wrong to suggest four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from.” Senator Toomey says three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as his.

Toomey says he couldn’t disagree more with these congresswomen’s views on policy, but they are entitled to their opinions. He says their ideas should be defeated on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry. See Senator Toomey’s full statement below.

“President Trump was wrong to suggest that four left-wing congresswomen should go back to where they came from. Three of the four were born in America and the citizenship of all four is as valid as mine. I couldn’t disagree more with these congresswomen’s views on immigration, socialism, national security, and virtually every policy issue. But they are entitled to their opinions, however misguided they may be. We should defeat their ideas on the merits, not on the basis of their ancestry.”