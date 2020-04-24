US Senator Toomey unveils ‘PA Starts Up Safely’ plan

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey says parts of Pennsylvania, including the Valley, are more than ready to slowly reopen their economies. Senator Toomey provided that update on WKOK’s On The Mark Friday,

“We’ve gotten past the peak, and we have hospital capacity all across the state. We have ICU capacity, we have ventilator capacity, we have huge increases in PPE, we need more but it’s being manufactured. We’ve had huge increases in tests, we need more but that’s being manufactured,” he said.

Senator Toomey says he has been working closely with Governor Tom Wolf, and Toomey has formulated a PA Starts Up Safely plan. “In phase one, even in an area that has very, very little prevalence of the virus, I wouldn’t recommend we open up sports arenas or nightclubs. But what we could do is look at businesses that can maintain the safety protocols,” Toomey said.

Senator Toomey is also working closely with President Donald Trump, Toomey is the Senate Oversight Committee and on one of the President’s COVID-19 task forces. Toomey says the president is also on board with how Pennsylvania is planning to reopen.

“We’ve got county after county along say our north central border where there’s very low incidents of the virus and very, very few fatalities. And then we’ve got Philadelphia, where the incidents are much, much higher. Well, it makes sense to have a different approach. The president and I had a good conversation about that and he fully supports the idea.”

