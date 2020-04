WASHINGTON, D.C. – Big money is heading for Pennsylvania hospitals and health care providers from the newly passed CARES Act. In a release, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa. Sen) says $1.25 billion is heading to state hospitals and health care providers.

It’s the first chunk of the first $30 billion disbursement of the Provider Relief Fund authorized by the act. The funding will be distributed to over 12,000 Pennsylvania health care providers.