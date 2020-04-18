U.S. Senator Pat Toomey named to Congressional Oversight Committee

ALLENTOWN – U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) has been selected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to serve on the Congressional Oversight Committee. The committee is a five person panel that focuses specifically on the economic stabilization efforts of the Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve.

Senator Toomey said, “I appreciate Leader McConnell’s confidence in appointing me to the Congressional Oversight Commission. The Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve are being entrusted with enormous resources and authority to stabilize the economy. As a commissioner, my goal will be to protect the taxpayers by ensuring those resources are used in an appropriate, equitable, and pro-growth manner.”