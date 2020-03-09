U.S. Senator Casey visits Beck Elem, talks ‘Five Freedoms for our Children’

SUNBURY – One of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators is introducing a bold new policy plan to better ensure children in America have a full life living the American Dream. Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited Grace Beck Elementary in Sunbury Monday morning to read to Pre-K students.

He then introduced his new policy plan, ‘Five Freedoms for America’s Children,’ “You cannot really be free if you don’t have the opportunity to pursue a full life. You can’t say that light inside of a child is shining or burning to the full measure of its potential if you don’t have the help that children need.”

The first freedom is ‘Freedom to Be Healthy,’ which would automatically enroll children in Medicaid at birth and remain continuously eligible until age 18, “At least we can say in the United States of America, ‘Not a single child is uninsured.’ Do we have to find the revenue or change the tax code, or increase the corporate tax rate, yeah you probably have to. Or increase the rate for the top 1%? You probably have to, but there’s plenty of money there to be able to do this.”

Senator Casey says families can opt out if their child already has coverage. The second is ‘Freedom to Earn a Living Wage,’ which would establish a savings account for all children.

Kids living in low-to-moderate income families will get up to $500 a year in seed money, “That child, who then becomes a young adult, could enter adulthood with about $9,000 to maybe pay for part of their college education, maybe pay for a down payment on a house, start a business, etc. The child tax credit is among the most effective poverty reducers in American history.”

With ‘Freedom to Learn’, there would be an increase in mandatory funding for child care programs, an increase of at least $18 Billion. ‘Freedom from Hunger’ would provide direct certification for school meals, which would include healthy foods. ‘Freedom to be Safe from Harm’ would increase funding for community-based prevention and state child protective services. Senator Casey also address coronavirus concerns and the Democratic Presidential race…more on those stories throughout the week on WKOK and WKOK.com.