U.S. Senator Casey looking into what went wrong in Wood-Mode layoffs 

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-US Sen., PA) has weighed in on the recent massive layoffs at Wood-Mode Custom Cabinetry…and his office wants to find out what went wrong in the sudden job losses. One unanswered question he says is whether the company violated the WARN Act…that’s the law requiring most employers with 100 or more employees to provide a 60-day advance notice of closings or mass layoffs.

Senator Casey says its one the main things his office is pursuing, “That’s one of the things we want to consider and review, along with the commissioners and others. But obviously, it’s just common sense and decency to a community that’s given so much to this company that would dictate that there would’ve been a little more warning to give people some time to be able to adjust.”

Senator Casey says he’s also willing to work on getting a statement from Wood-Mode officials, “Well, that’s something we’d be willing to work on. I don’t know how they’d necessarily respond to a request from us, but that’s something we’ll pursue.”

Senator Casey says another major focus needs to be on training opportunities for the laid off workers, including more investments in community college education, “And we’ve got to make sure that we’re taking full advantage of that opportunity because I think that’s kind of an underrated or underappreciated strength that we have in the state.”

Another job fair for Wood-Mode employees only is scheduled for June 4 at Selinsgrove Elementary School.