U.S. Senator Casey likely had COVID-19, donating plasma

SCRANTON – One of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators says he likely had COVID-19 and is now donating his plasma following a positive antibody test. In a release Friday, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) says earlier this spring, he experienced a low-grade fever and some mild flu-like symptoms for a number of days.

Casey says his doctor suggested he quarantine at his Scranton home for two weeks. Casey says he was fortunately easily able to do so with his wife out of town. He has since recovered and received the COVID-19 antibody test, testing positive. As a result, Casey says he’ll be donating his plasma to help in the fight against the virus.