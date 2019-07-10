U.S. Senator Casey joins Democrats in call for Acosta’s resignation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators is joining his fellow Democrats in calling for Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta’s resignation. Acosta has been facing intense scrutiny for helping broker a 2008 plea deal with billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA) says Acosta, “provided a child predator, Jeffrey Epstein, with a sweetheart plea deal.” Senator Casey says the deal was kept secret from his numerous underage victims and their families. Casey says Acosta should resign, and he hopes Mr. Epstein and anyone involved in the case are held fully accountable. You can see Casey’s full statement below.

Epstein avoided federal prosecution on charges he molested teenage girls. Epstein however, is facing jail time and has been required to register as a sex offender.

Full statement from Senator Casey:

“As U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida, Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta provided a child predator, Jeffrey Epstein, with a sweetheart plea deal that was kept secret from his numerous underage victims and their families. As an appointed official, Secretary Acosta should resign for his part in perpetuating this cycle of abuse. It is my hope that Mr. Epstein and anyone who harmed children as part of his trafficking ring will finally be held fully accountable for their actions and go to prison for many years.”