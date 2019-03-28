U.S. Sen. Toomey part of bipartisan gun safety legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. – One of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators is part of a renewed bipartisan push to strengthen gun safety laws in the US. In a release, U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-US Sen. PA) says he, along with Democratic U.S. Senator Chris Coons (D-US Sen. DE) of Delaware, are again pushing to pass the NICS Denial Notification Act.

The bill provides states with critical information to help them enforce existing laws against individuals who attempt to purchase firearms without a legal right. He says the measure says federal authorities would be required to alert state law enforcement within 24 hours when individuals “lie and try” to purchase firearms.

Senator Toomey says it’s something that happens regularly in America and is largely unprosecuted. See his full statement at WKOK.com. The bill is also co-sponsored by Senators Marco Rubio (R-Fla), and Doug Jones (D-Ala.).