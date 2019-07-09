U.S. Sen. Toomey cosponsors bill reauthorizing 9/11 Victim Fund

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Weeks after an emotional testimony from comedian Jon Stewart, one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators is co-sponsoring bipartisan legislation reauthorizing the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund.

Republican U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) announced he’s cosponsoring the “Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act.” The bill was introduced by Senators Cory Gardner (R-CO) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

Stewart jolted a national conversation about the fund when he blasted Congress of how long it took for the legislation. The bill provides financial assistance to these emergency responders. In a news release a spokesman for the senator says more than 1,500 Pennsylvanians have registered for the fund. See Senator Toomey’s full statement below.

“September 11, 2001 is one of the saddest days in our nation’s history, as thousands of people lost their lives in New York, Shanksville, and at the Pentagon,” said Senator Toomey. “The reaction to the 9/11 terror attacks, though, represented the very best of the United States, as emergency responders from in and around these sites risked their lives running towards the danger. Congress established a fund to help these emergency responders, which included Pennsylvanians, who develop illnesses from their service at these sites. We have an obligation to continue to meet this commitment.”