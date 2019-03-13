U.S. Sen. Casey presses Walmart CEO to commit to supporting disabled workers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After Walmart recently made changes to its greeter program, one of Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senators, Bob Casey (D-PA), is trying to make sure the company upholds to its commitment. Senator Casey and five other Senate Democrats are now calling on Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to ensure the company supports its disabled workers.

Other Democratic Senators joining Casey in the effort are Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and Maggie Hassan (D-NH). The Senators are specifically asking about the company’s decision to eliminate the greeter positions, but claiming to make “reasonable accommodations” for affected employees.

Walmart made the accommodations for some disabled workers, most notably with Adam Catlin at its Selinsgrove store. In a joint statement from Casey and his fellow senators, they say they know the company is aware federal law bans employment discrimination against those with disabilities.

But the statement still asks for a better understanding of its accommodations made to greeters with disabilities in light of their changing job requirements. The senators say they also want more information on the company’s commitment to employing individuals with disabilities. See the full statement at WKOK.com.