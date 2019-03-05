U.S. Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman coming to Bucknell

LEWISBURG – A U.S. Olympic gymnast and recipient of ESPN’s Arthur Ashe Courage Award is coming to Bucknell University next month. The University announced Monday, that Aly Raisman will speak at Sojka Pavilion April 2 at 7 p.m. She’ll discuss her Olympic gymnastics experiences and being a survivor of sexual abuse. The free event is sponsored by the Bucknell Student Lectureship Committee.

Raisman is the second-most decorated American gymnast of all time, with six Olympic medals.

She was the captain of both the 2012 “Fierce Five” and the 2016 “Final Five” gold medal teams. In 2017, Raisman came forward with her story of sexual abuse by former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Tickets are free and will be available for students Monday, April 1. Tickets for the public will be available the day the event beginning at 6 p.m. at the Sojka Pavilion box office.