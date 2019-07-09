News Release: U.S. Marshals warn of scam spoofing official numbers

SCRANTON – U.S. Marshals are warning the public of a phone scam spoofing the district office’s real number to trick people into sending money. In a news release, U.S. Marshals in the Middle District of PA tell us the tactic is known as neighbor spoofing.

They say scammers are using technology to modify what number appears on your caller ID to impersonate phone numbers. During these calls, scammers attempt to collect a fine in lieu of arrest for failing to report for jury duty or other offenses.

They then tell victims they can avoid arrest by purchasing a prepaid debit card, and read the card number over the phone to satisfy the fine. Scammers also provide information like badge numbers, names of actual law enforcement personnel, and other tactics.

U.S. Marshals are urging people to report the calls to their local FBI office. If you believe you were victim of the scam, you are also encouraged to report the incident to your local FBI office and the Federal Trade Commission.