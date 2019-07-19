U.S. Marshals arrested California sexual assault suspect in Berwick

California sexual assault suspect arrested in Berwick

BERWICK – US Marshall’s have been looking for an accused rapist from California, and they say they found him in Columbia County. The marshall’s service says the man was arrested in Berwick Thursday morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Marshal Martin Pane says they arrested 36-year-old Donald Sanders on sexual assault charges that occured in March of 2002. They say he raped an unconscious woman. The Fresno (California) Police Department obtained an arrest warrant in May of 2019 and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend Sanders.

Sanders was arrested without incident and is being held in the Columbia County Prison on a $250,000 bail.