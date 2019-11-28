 U.S. Marshals arrest suspect wanted for sexual assault in Milton

MILTON – U.S. Marshalls in Lycoming County say they’ve made three arrests in a sexual assault case, and one of the defendants was at a Milton home. In a release, U.S. Marshals say they arrested 31-year-old Rahim Baines, 19-year-olds Derrick Meads and Jordan Hockenberry, all of Lycoming County.

Officers say the incident was first reported in April, when a woman had been sexually assaulted by multiple men in Woodward Township, Lycoming County. All three men were arrested Wednesday, Two were in Lycoming County at the time and one was at a home in Milton. Marshals did not say where in Milton.