U.S. Marshals arrest Columbia County fugitive in York 

WILLIAMSPORT – A York man wanted for a theft in March in Bloomsburg was captured by officers in York, Pa. on Friday. U.S. Marshals say 24-year-old Edwin Coston was wanted for an incident in Bloomsburg March 27. That’s when local police say they were checking Coston for weapons, he ran from officers, dropped a handgun in the process, and officers say they that gun had the serial number obliterated.

Friday around 6:30 a.m., the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force apprehended Coston at a home in the 400 block of West Market Street in York. The arrest occurred without incident. He was turned over to the York County Sheriff’s Office to await transfer to Columbia County. Coston faces a number of charges, including aggravated assault, resisting arrest, weapons offenses, and other charges.