U.S. Congressman Keller to present medals to Korean War veterans

SELINSGROVE – Congressman Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer, Pa.) is presenting Korean Ambassador of Peace medals at an awards ceremony for a Selinsgrove-area Korean War veterans. This presentation is taking place at the Selinsgrove VFW today at 2:00pm.

The Korean Ambassador of Peace Medal is an honor from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for veterans who served in the Korean War. The medal was first given by the Republic of Korea to American veterans who returned to South Korea, but was later expanded to include those unable to travel.