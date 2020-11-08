U.S. Congressman Keller joins signed letter request to Attorney General Shapiro

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer PA) is joining the call for legal action and recounts across the Commonwealth and the nation. In a signed letter, U.S. Congressman Keller joins eight other Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives urging Attorney General Josh Shapiro to recuse himself from all legal challenges to the results of the 2020 presidential election in Pennsylvania.

In the letter and on Twitter, Keller says, “The citizens of the United States, not media outlets, determine the outcome of elections. With recounts and legal challenges expected, we must let the process play out. Count every legal vote.”

The letter also claims there’s a conflict of interest created by Attorney General Shapiro through his dual role as a political candidate and a neutral arbiter. The full letter is posted on Keller’s website at keller.house.gov