NAMES HERE: Cong. Keller honors Korean War veterans with medals

The names of the US Service members honored Sunday:

Richard Norman

Ray Ulrich

Donald Fulton

Harley Freed, Jr.

Donald Schrey

Pasquale DeLuca – posthumously

Bobbie Lizardi – posthumously

The List, courtesy of Cong. Fred Keller

Photo from Cong. Keller

SELINSGROVE – US Congressman Fred Keller (R-85th, Kreamer, Pa.) presented Korean Ambassador of Peace medals at an awards ceremony Sunday near Selinsgrove. The Medals were for seven Selinsgrove-area Korean War veterans.

Keller Tweeted, “I was honored to present seven Korean Ambassador for Peace Medals today at the Selinsgrove VFW. We forever appreciate the service and sacrifice of these and all of our brave veterans and active duty soldiers and their families

This presentation is took place at the Selinsgrove VFW. Keller says the Korean Ambassador of Peace Medal is an honor from the Embassy of the Republic of Korea for veterans who served in the Korean War. The medal was first given by the Republic of Korea to American veterans who returned to South Korea, but was later expanded to include those unable to travel.