U.S. Cong. Keller blasts prisons again, USP Lewisburg still designated as quarantine holdover

LEWISBURG – U.S. Congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) is growing more frustrated with the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ continued planned transfer of inmates to Valley institutions during the pandemic. In a release Friday, Congressman Keller says USP Lewisburg is still being designated as the northeast regional quarantine holdover center for the BOP.

Keller says in a statement ‘without logic, reason, or adequate explanation’ the BOP is continuing to move inmates despite having more COVID-19 cases than Alaska, Wyoming and North Dakota.

Keller says inmates being moved to the area will endanger the community. Other local elected and healthcare leaders have already made it clear they do not have the capacity to deal with a large scale of COVID-19 patients. The prison systems says they, and only they, determine the ongoing movement of inmates and state.

Cong. Keller will be on WKOK’s On The Mark Monday morning addressing this and other topics related to the pandemic.