U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus coming to Valley

MILTON – One of the most elite field bands that have performed all over the world will be making a stop in the Valley tomorrow. The United States Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus will perform Friday 7 p.m. at the Milton High School Auditorium.

The event is sponsored by the Central Susquehanna Valley Veterans Council. The concert band is the oldest and largest of the Field Band’s four performing components. The elite 65-member instrumental ensemble was founded in 1946, and has performed in all 50 states and 25 countries.

Tickets are free and can be picked up at Ard’s Farm Market, the Lewisburg American Legion, Sunbury Motors or at The Standard-Journal or Shamokin News-Item.