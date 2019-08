MOUNT CARMEL – Police in Mount Carmel say they’ve charged two women with attempted murder and arson who they say started that fire on North Walnut Street this week. Media reports say charged are 23-year-old Michelle Rhoads and 23-year-old Misty Dunbar, they were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon.

Police tell us the two were in on starting the fire Tuesday morning. One firefighter had a minor injury, no one else was hurt and one home was destroyed and a second was heavily damaged.