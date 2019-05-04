Two wanted people apprehended in Shamokin Dam hotel 



SHAMOKIN DAM – Two people wanted for parole violations were apprehended Thursday in Shamokin Dam. Shamokin Dam Police tell us the arrests occurred around 11 a.m. Thursday. Shamokin Dam officers say they responded to a tip that 38-year-old Scott Spangler of Winfield and 43-year-old Victoria Spigelmyer of Selinsgrove were said to be staying at a room at the Econo Lodge.

Upon contact with officers, Spigelmyer was taken into custody at the hotel. Spangler was later taken into custody at the hotel as well when he returned to the room they were staying in. Officers located methamphetamine within the room during initial contact with Spigelmyer. After applying a search warrant, officers found more meth and other drug paraphernalia. Both suspects were placed in Snyder County Prison and face various drug charges.

Shamokin Dam Police are continuing to investigate. They say they will also be conducting various drug interdiction operations at hotels and along borough highways. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 570-743-2671. Snyder County Adult Probation also assisted police in Thursday’s arrests.