Two Valley residents charged with 2019 burglaries

LOWER MAHANOY TOWNSHIP – Two people have been charged as the result of a long investigation following a series of burglaries in southern Northumberland County several years ago.

Court papers indicate 31-year-old Jordan Hess of Dalmatia faces six felony burglary and several other charges for the incidents occurred over a series of seven days in June 2019. Also charged is 29-year-old Taylor Enders of Elizabethville, Dauphin County, with a felony criminal trespass charge.

Court papers say the first two incidents occurred June 9 and 10 2019 at a family physicians office, then at a garage in Lower Mahanoy Township. Stonington troopers say both businesses are near each other. Between the two incidents, there was over $900 in damages, which includes $320 in cash stolen.

The third incident occurred June 16, 2019 at an ice cream shop in Jackson Township, where there was over $1,600 in damages and nearly $400 in cash stolen. There was also an attempted burglary discovered by troopers that same day at another location in the township.

Hess did not post $100,00 bail, he faces a preliminary hearing Tuesday in District Justice Mike Toomey’s courtroom. Enders waived her preliminary hearing in August, and has a guilty plea conference later this month – she’s free on $10,000 unsecured bail.