Two Valley libraries get grants

LEWISBURG – Two Valley libraries are receiving big state grant money for various projects, including an expansion project. According to a release, the Union County Public Library is receiving a $750,000 grant.

This will be used to construct an expansion of over 1,100 square feet for the children’s wing. The project includes more programming space and a family restroom, reconfigure other public spaces, as well as update HVAC and lighting.

The City of Shamokin was also awarded a grant of over $127,000 for the Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library. The funds will be used for the installation of automatic doors, replacement of the current HVAC system, and lighting upgrades. The Valley’s elected state leaders announced these grant allocations.