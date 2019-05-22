Two Valley high schools get state grants to provide breakfast

ELYSBURG – Two Valley high schools are receiving $5,000 each to provide breakfast to their students. State Representative Kurt Masser (R-107th, Elysburg) recently announced Mount Carmel and Warrior Run High Schools are receiving the state grant money to provide breakfast.

More than 150 schools across the state are also receiving grants up to $5,000 through the statewide initiative. It will invest nearly $600,000 in breakfast programs in Pennsylvania schools. The program will now require the schools to make breakfast available to all students in a school.