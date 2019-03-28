Two Valley farms get new funding from Governor Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG – Some Valley farms will benefit from state funding designed to help preserve the dairy industry in Pennsylvania. The governor’s office approved more than $8 million in grants and low-interest loans to support PA farms, including $5 million through the new PA Dairy Investment Program. Two Valley farms are receiving funding, including The Ross Family Farm in Northumberland County and Penn Dairy farm in Snyder County.

The Ross Family Farm has been given over $289,000 in funding to assist with the expansion of its milk processing facility in Upper Augusta Township. Penn Dairy is receiving $500,000 for facility improvements and upgrades at the dairy processing facility in Jackson Township.

The PA Dairy Investment Program provides grants to eligible applicants for researching new technologies, products, and best practices. It also provides marketing to new domestic and international markets and exploring new business opportunities and more.