Two Valley Congressmen want the governor rescind the shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two of the Valley’s U.S. Congressmen are not happy with Governor Tom Wolf’s shutdown of non-essential businesses.

US Congressman Dan Meuser was on WKOK’s talkshow On The Mark Friday and said there is no point in getting angry about the partial shutdown, “Let’s instead handle it in the business manner that business people know how to do best, come to compromise, come to solutions, on how they can operate, maybe have a slow down, but not a shutdown.”

Meantime, 12th district congressman Fred Keller (R-12th, Kreamer) sent a letter to the governor asking him to allow businesses to reopen. Cong. Keller agreed that protecting public safety is government’s top priority, but he says the governor’s order disregards the guidance by public health officials and puts long-term economic security at risk.