Two Valley airports receive funding from the governor

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf this week announced $13.7 million in grant funding to improve Pennsylvania airports. He says the upgrades will help the airports improve safety, expand, or attract more growth.

In Northumberland County, both the Danville and the Northumberland County Airports received funding. In Danville, new pilot visual aid equipment and runway lighting will be installed with a $180,000 grant.

At the Northumberland County Airport, $7,500 will be used to install security cameras.

Governor Wolf said the investment into aviation infrastructure is vital to the state’s economy, including providing jobs.