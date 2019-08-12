Two Union County men died in Lycoming County plane crash 

JERSEY SHORE- It was two men from Union County who died in a plane crash over the weekend. The names of the two victims of the incident Sunday afternoon in Lycoming County have been released. Monday afternoon, Douglas Cromley, 40, of Lewisburg, and David McCormick, 67, of Allenwood were identified by the Lycoming County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Coroner’s Office, Cromley was the pilot of the small experimental plane that had reportedly just left the airport when it crashed just off the runway near the Jersey Shore airport. Cromley and his passenger, McCormick, died upon impact.

The investigation is continuing by the FAA and NTSB. Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday in Allentown.