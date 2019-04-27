Home
Two teens charged in Watsontown

Two teens charged in Watsontown

WKOK Staff | April 27, 2019 |

WATSONTOWN–  Watsontown Police charged two teens after a traffic stop in the 400 block of Main Street last week (Friday, April 19).  Officers say they pulled over a car driven by 19-year-old Jeovany Santiago-Fontanez for a lighting violation.

While investigating, officers found his passenger, 18-year-old Christal Colon-Martir of Lewisburg, was under the influence of alcohol.  She was charged with underage driving.  The driver was charged with driving without a license as well as the lighting violation.  Citations were filed with District Judge Michael Diehl in Milton.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff