2 Sunbury police officers promoted; deadline set PD station

Sunbury promotes two police officers

SUNBURY- Two Sunbury police officers have been promoted. Monday night Sunbury city council promoted Corporal Travis Bremigen to the rank of Sergeant, and Officer Brad Slack to the rank of Corporal.

Police Chief Brad Hare says that the promotions are a part of the structuring of the police department, “It’s a part of the rebranding and setting up the command structure inside the department. Those two are veteran officers and they’ve already been kind of filling in those roles as is. It’s going to be a great asset, not only to my staff, but for the city.”

The promotions are effective immediately. The officers will be pinned and recognized at the next city council meeting.

The search for a new police building is ongoing. Monday night, the council also approved a deadline of April 1st for accepting location suggestions for the new police station.