Two students test positive for COVID-19 at Susquehanna University

WKOK Staff | September 26, 2020 |

SELINSGROVE – Two students have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Susquehanna University.  According to the SU COVID-19 dashboard online, there are two positive cases among students.

 

Quarantine restrictions are now in place for students living on the ground floor of the Aikens North residence hall.  A quarantine restriction that began September 23rd for West Hall has been lifted.

 

The dashboard is updated daily to keep track of student, staff and faculty cases of COVID-19.   You can find the information online at https://www.susqu.edu/coronavirus-update/dashboard.

