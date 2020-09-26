Two students test positive for COVID-19 at Susquehanna University

SELINSGROVE – Two students have now tested positive for COVID-19 at Susquehanna University. According to the SU COVID-19 dashboard online, there are two positive cases among students.

Quarantine restrictions are now in place for students living on the ground floor of the Aikens North residence hall. A quarantine restriction that began September 23rd for West Hall has been lifted.

The dashboard is updated daily to keep track of student, staff and faculty cases of COVID-19. You can find the information online at https://www.susqu.edu/coronavirus-update/dashboard.