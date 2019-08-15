Two State Hospitals to Close, Selinsgrove Stays Open: AP PA

AP PA Headlines 8/15/19

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a gunman who barricaded himself for hours inside a Philadelphia home, shooting at and wounding six officers, is in police custody. Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said early Thursday morning that the man was taken in custody after an hourslong standoff with police. The shooting started around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers were serving a narcotics warrant at a home and had already entered when gunfire erupted. The gunman and police exchanged gunfire for hours. Six officers were shot, but have been released from hospitals. Two officers had been trapped in the house during the standoff but were safely evacuated. A heavy police presence was in the neighborhood for hours with businesses, including day care centers, on lockdown and roads closed.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania officials have announced plans to close two centers for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities over the next three years. The Department of Human Services said Tuesday that public meetings will be held next month to gather comment on the plans to close the Polk State Center in Venango County in western Pennsylvania and the White Haven State Center in northeastern Pennsylvania’s Luzerne County.

The Polk center currently serves 194 residents and the White Haven center serves 112 people. Officials say the commonwealth has steadily closed most state centers since the 1960s “when best practices turned toward community-based settings and away from institutions.” Fifty years ago, the department served more than 13,000 people with intellectual disabilities in state-operated facilities, but today fewer than 720 receive care in such facilities. The Selinsgrove Center, which has just over 200 residents.

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A spokeswoman for Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services says it does not regulate smoke detectors in state-licensed home day care facilities. Ali Fogarty said Tuesday that current regulations do not allow for citing a child care facility for compliance with fire safety codes including having working smoke detectors.

A blaze ripped through a home day care center Sunday morning in Erie, killing five children. The youngest was 8 months old. Erie’s fire chief said there were not enough working smoke detectors at the Harris Family Daycare. State Sen. Daniel Laughlin said he plans to introduce a bill that would require the Department to include inspection of all smoke detectors in their annual inspection of child day care facilities. Fogarty said the department is committed to amending its existing regulations.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies right-hander Jake Arrieta likely will have season-ending surgery soon because of a bone spur in his pitching elbow. Arrieta, who was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, has been pitching through pain for several starts but his inability to go more than five innings led him to shut it down. He was scheduled for an MRI on Thursday and will determine his course of action afterward.

“I wanted to try and make it work for as long as possible,” Arrieta said. “I realized that I’m not able to give the team what it needs. The pain is something I can deal with, but it’s the loss of feel and the ineffectiveness as the outings wear on. I think that the time is right to make it happen now and get a guy in the rotation that has pitched really well for us and give him an opportunity to get back to the form where he was at earlier in the season for us. I think we’ll be in good hands.”

Features

NEW YORK (AP) _ A day after Jay-Z announced that his Roc Nation company was partnering with the NFL, he explained that he still supports protesting, kneeling and NFL player Colin Kaepernick, but he’s also interested in working with the league to make substantial changes. Jay-Z fielded questions at his company’s headquarters alongside NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. When directly asked if he would kneel or stand, Jay-Z said the he thinks we’ve moved past kneeling and that it’s time to go into actionable items, adding that the NFL has a huge platform and they can use that huge platform.

BERLIN (AP) — A 9-year-old girl is suing a centuries-old Berlin boys choir, arguing that her bid to join was only rejected because of her gender. The State and Cathedral Choir is one of the most renowned boys choirs in Germany, founded in 1465 by Fredrick II of Brandenburg. Over its 554 years, it has never admitted any girls. The girl, whose identity was not revealed to protect her privacy, auditioned with the choir in March and was rejected, according to the Berlin administrative court that is to rule on the suit Friday.

The choir contends the girl’s rejection was “not predominantly about her gender” and she would have been asked to join if she had displayed extraordinary talent and motivation and “if her voice had matched the desired sound characteristics of a boys’ choir,” the court said. The choir also expressed doubt it would have been able to work together with the girl’s parents. The girl’s mother, who brought the complaint on her daughter’s behalf, argues the choir’s rejection is discriminatory “in an impermissible way” and violates her right to equal opportunities from an institution receiving state funds, the court said.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A top Trump administration official says the famous inscription on the Statue of Liberty, welcoming “huddled masses” of immigrants to American shores, was referring to “people coming from Europe” and that the nation is looking to receive migrants “who can stand on their own two feet.” The comments on Tuesday from Ken Cuccinelli, the acting director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, came a day after the Trump administration announced it would seek to deny green cards to migrants who seek Medicaid, food stamps, housing vouchers or other forms of public assistance.

The move, and Cuccinelli’s defense, prompted an outcry from Democrats and immigration advocates who said the policy would favor wealthier immigrants and disadvantage those from poorer countries in Latin America and Africa. “This administration finally admitted what we’ve known all along: They think the Statue of Liberty only applies to white people,” tweeted former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, a Democratic presidential candidate.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University wants to trademark the word “The” when used as part of the school’s name on university merchandise. The Columbus Dispatch reports the school submitted a trademark application this month to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. The application requests a standard character trademark for the title “The Ohio State University” that would cover various items including T-shirts, baseball caps and hats.

University spokesman Chris Davey confirms the application. A statement from Davey says the school “works to vigorously protect the university’s brand and trademarks.” The school has previously secured other trademarks, including names of football coaches Woody Hayes and Urban Meyer. An Ohio State spokesman said last fall that the university had 150 trademarks in 17 countries and other applications pending.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A man died shortly after competing in a taco-eating contest at a minor league baseball game in California, authorities said Wednesday. Dana Hutchings, 41, of Fresno, died Tuesday night shortly after arriving at a hospital, Fresno Sheriff spokesman Tony Botti said. An autopsy on Hutchings will be done Thursday to determine a cause of death, Botti said. It was not immediately known how many tacos the man had eaten or whether he had won the contest.

Fresno Grizzlies spokesman Paul Braverman said in a statement that the team was “devastated to learn” of the fan’s death and that the team would “work closely with local authorities and provide any helpful information that is requested.” Tuesday night’s competition came ahead of Saturday’s World Taco Eating Championship to be held at Fresno’s annual Taco Truck Throwdown. The team on Wednesday announced that it was canceling that taco-eating contest, though a “taco truck throwdown” featuring food trucks and musical entertainment would go ahead as planned.

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Charlie Manuel’s first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels’ return home. Manuel was back in red pinstripes in his old dugout exactly six years to the day the franchise icon managed his last game for the Phillies. He heard “Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!” chants after Realmuto connected to make it 10-0 in the third.

The Phillies play on 1070AM WKOK, while our normal programming continues at WKOK.com and on the Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation app. The Phils host the Cubs tonight 6:30pm while on WKOK.com, we’ll air the remaineder of the Late Day News Roundup and CBS Sportsradio.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and three RBIs and set the major league record for career hits by a foreign-born player, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols had an RBI single in the 4th inning. His 3,167th hit moved him past fellow Dominican Republic native Adrian Beltre (3,166) and into sole possession of 15th place for career hits.

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

INTERLEAGUE

Final Milwaukee 6 Minnesota 5

Final San Diego 7 Tampa Bay 2

Final Oakland 9 San Francisco 5

Final L-A Angels 7 Pittsburgh 4

Final St. Louis 6 Kansas City 0

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final Texas 7 Toronto 3

Final N-Y Yankees 6 Baltimore 5

Final Boston 5 Cleveland 1

Final Chi White Sox 13 Houston 9

Final Detroit 3 Seattle 2

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Colorado 7 Arizona 6

Final Washington 17 Cincinnati 7

Final Philadelphia 11 Chi Cubs 1

Final L-A Dodgers 9 Miami 1

Final Atlanta 6 N-Y Mets 4

———

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION PLAYOFFS

Final Washington 88 Seattle 59

Final Dallas 84 L.A. Sparks 78

Final Connecticut 78 Phoenix 71

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Philadelphia at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington 7:30 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona 8:00 p.m.

———

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Final Orlando 1 Kansas City 0

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

———

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle at Detroit 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at N-Y Yankees 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Texas 8:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland 10:07 p.m.

Chi White Sox at L-A Angels 10:07 p.m.

———

NATIONAL LEAGUE

L-A Dodgers at Miami 3:05 p.m.

Chi Cubs at Philadelphia 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati 7:10 p.m.

N-Y Mets at Atlanta 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona 9:40 p.m.

———

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

Philadelphia at Jacksonville 7:00 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington 7:30 p.m.

N-Y Jets at Atlanta 7:30 p.m.

Green Bay at Baltimore 7:30 p.m.

Oakland at Arizona 8:00 p.m.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved