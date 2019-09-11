Two Snyder County road projects starting

SNYDER COUNTY – Two projects are set to begin today on two Snyder County roads. PennDOT tells us paving will take place beginning Wednesday on Produce Road in Union Township. Work will take place from about 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and is expected to take seven work days. The road will be closed to through traffic during work hours. A detour will be in place using Chapman Hollow Road and Aqueduct Road.

PennDOT tells us drainage work is also set to begin today on Smalsh Barrick Road in Jackson Township. Work will take place through next Wednesday, September 17 from about 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The road will be closed to through traffic during work hours. A detour will be in place using Tame Deer Road, New Berlin Highway, and Route 204.