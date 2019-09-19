State police out with details on I-80 crash recently, two hurt

BUCKHORN – State police are just now coming out with details on an I-80 crash nearly two weeks ago. Two people are seriously hurt in the accident along I-80 September 8. Bloomsburg troopers say it happened just before 5:30 p.m. along I-80 eastbound around mile marker 231, that’s about a mile before the Buckhorn exit in Columbia County.

Troopers say Brett Salyers of Kentucky was driving west along I-80 while 41-year-old Jessica Dickerman of Danville was traveling along I-80 east. Salyers they say tried to avoid an unidentified vehicle attempting to turn left into the crossover near mile marker 231, lost control, crossed the median and struck Dickerman’s vehicle head-on.

Both drivers were taken to Geisinger for treatment of serious injuries. No other medical information is available from Geisinger. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, but troopers say Salyers was cited with a traffic violation. No indication who caused that accident, illegally using the crossover, on I-80 in Columbia County.