Two serious injuries after Route 104 crash

PENNS CREEK – Details are out on a crash on Route 104 a week ago…Two people were seriously injured in the accident in Snyder County May 9. Selinsgrove state police say the crash occurred around 5:45 a.m. along Route 104 in Center Township. Troopers say Mary Kiger of New Berlin was traveling in the southbound lane when she drove into the northbound lane.

Two other drivers, Richard Mease and Harry Cornelius, both of Selinsgrove, each hit Kiger while trying to swerve out of the way. Kiger’s vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on its roof.

Troopers say Kiger and Cornelius suffered serious injuries, while Mease suffered a minor injury. Troopers also say injuries to two passengers were reported. All were taken to Geisinger, but a medical update for all involved was unavailable.