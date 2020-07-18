PennDOT: Two road projects may cause traffic delays

MONTOURSVILLE – PennDOT has announced two road projects starting Monday in Union and Snyder Counties which may cause some traffic delays.

Work will be done on Routes 11 and 15 in Union Township, Union County (Winfield) Monday and possibly Tuesday. The road project will be done between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m., with lane restrictions in both directions and flaggers controlling traffic. Delays are expected.

Also this week, pipes will be replaced along Route 522 in Franklin Township, Snyder County, between Paxton Street and the borough of Middleburg. The work will be done between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. and traffic will be down to an alternating single lane with flagging. Delays are anticipated and you are asked to avoid the area if possible.