Two road projects along Route 54 in Riverside, near Kulpmont

RIVERSIDE – Two projects will take place today and Thursday along Route 54 in Riverside and just outside Kulpmont. PennDOT tells us crews will be repairing damaged pavement near the railroad crossing on Route 54 just off the Danville-Riverside Bridge in Riverside. Work is scheduled for today and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. and traffic will be controlled by flaggers.

Crews will then repair the railroad crossing at the intersection of Route 54 (Locust Gap Highway) and Brennan’s Farm Road just outside Kulpmont Thursday. Traffic will be reduced to a single lane at times.