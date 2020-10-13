Two remaining smokestacks at former Sunbury plant coming down Friday

SHAMOKIN DAM – The two remaining smokestacks at the former Sunbury Generation Plant in Shamokin Dam will be taken down Friday morning. Snyder County EMA Coordinator Derick Shambach says they’ll be brought down by a controlled implosion, scheduled for 9 a.m.

The Old Trail between Park Road and 11th Avenue will be closed to motorists and pedestrian traffic between 8:45 a.m. and at least 10 a.m. No boats will be allowed near the site on the Susquehanna River during that time. There will also be no public viewing area and all COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

The first two smokestacks were brought down by a controlled implosion last October.