Two remain hospitalized, one discharged, after van vs. bus crash

SUNBURY – Two people remain hospitalized, including one in critical condition, after last Thursday’s crash involving a van and Shikellamy school bus. State police Sunday released the names of the some of the adults in the crash, while no names of the students on the bus were disclosed.

The van driver, 35-year-old Nicholas Kahley of Northumberland is listed in fair condition, and a passenger, 38-year-old Andrew Clements of Northumberland, is listed in critical condition. The other van passenger, 28-year-old Steven Wambold of Minersville was discharged Friday. All the medical update information is according to a Geisinger nursing supervisor Monday morning.

Troopers tell us Kahley was driving southbound on Route 61 when for unknown reasons, he crossed the center line into the northbound lane and hit head-on the school bus carrying 29 students. State Police say no students were injured. This crash is still under investigation.