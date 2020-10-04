MONTOURSVILLE- PennDot announced two road projects that will slow traffic next week on busy highways. In Northumberland County, work will take place on a railroad crossing on Route 642/Mahoning Street. That road will be closed between Shakespeare Avenue and Arch Street from Monday through Friday. A detour will be in place. Meanwhile, in Union County, crews will be doing patch work between 9:00 and 2:00 p.m. on Route 15 South in Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township. That work is being done starting Monday and lane restrictions will be in place.
Two projects on major roads will slow traffic
| October 4, 2020 |