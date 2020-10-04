Two projects on major roads will slow traffic

MONTOURSVILLE- PennDot announced two road projects that will slow traffic next week on busy highways. In Northumberland County, work will take place on a railroad crossing on Route 642/Mahoning Street. That road will be closed between Shakespeare Avenue and Arch Street from Monday through Friday. A detour will be in place. Meanwhile, in Union County, crews will be doing patch work between 9:00 and 2:00 p.m. on Route 15 South in Lewisburg Borough and Kelly Township. That work is being done starting Monday and lane restrictions will be in place.