Two people missing in CA found in PA: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

NEWBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two people who had been reported missing in California have been found dead at a Pennsylvania rest stop. State police said Friday that 57-year-old Bruce Frenchak Sr. and 54-year-old Sheliene Frenchak, both of Huntington Beach, were found inside a recreational vehicle parked at a rest stop in Cumberland County, about 40 miles west of Harrisburg.

A state trooper discovered their bodies on Oct. 22 after noticing the RV had been parked at the rest stop for at least a day. Autopsies were conducted, but state police say the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined. Police did not explain why they waited more than three weeks to release details about the case.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Discussions toward raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage for the first time since 2009 are heating up, in part to get Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to abandon an effort to extend overtime pay eligibility to thousands of workers. Leaders of the Senate’s Republican majority said Friday that negotiators must compromise for a bill to pass the chamber. Any bill would still have to pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked up in October for the second straight month, even as payrolls and the labor force hit record highs. The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.2%. It hit a four-decade low of 3.8% earlier this year.

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in October. A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force rose by 23,000, surpassing 6.5 million to a record high, as employment and unemployment each rose. A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 8,400 to a new record high above 6.06 million. Ten of 11 employment sectors rose, with just a decline in the leisure and hospitality sector. Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

Features

HOUSTON (AP) — Kanye West has followed the Johnny Cash route and performed for inmates at a Houston jail. In secret from the public, the star rapper-turned-gospel singer performed songs Friday from his new gospel album “Jesus is King.” He and his choir performed for more than 200 male inmates at one jail facility before crossing the street to another jail facility and performing for a smaller crowd of female inmates.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said West’s representatives asked jail officials about doing secret shows. The Friday concerts were performed two days before West is to speak at Joel Osteen’s vast Lakewood Church in Houston. The events were reminiscent of prison concerts given by country singer Johnny Cash in California.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows: ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah. NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis. This will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Quigley, D-Ill. CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murphy; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio. “Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Steve Scalise, R-La..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

Friday’s Scores

PIAA Class 4A=

Jersey Shore 33, Bishop Shanahan 14

PIAA Class 3A=

Bald Eagle Area 21, Bedford 20, OT

Montoursville 42, Loyalsock 14

PIAA Class 1A=

Lackawanna Trail 44, Williams Valley 30

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Charlotte 109 Detroit 106

Final Orlando 111 San Antonio 109

Final Houston 111 Indiana 102

Final Memphis 107 Utah 106

Final Washington 137 Minnesota 116

Final OT Oklahoma City 127 Philadelphia 119

Final Boston 105 Golden State 100

Final L.A. Lakers 99 Sacramento 97

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT Columbus 3 St. Louis 2

Final New Jersey 2 Pittsburgh 1

Final Boston 4 Toronto 2

Final Montreal 5 Washington 2

Final Ottawa 2 Philadelphia 1

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final (22)Auburn 116 CS Northridge 70

Final (2)Duke 74 Georgia St. 63

Final (21)Xavier 59 Missouri St. 56

Final (5)Kansas 112 Monmouth (NJ) 57

Final (24)Baylor 72 Texas State 63

Final (6)North Carolina 77 Gardner-Webb 61

Final (8)Gonzaga 79 Texas A&M 49

Final (17)Utah St. 81 NC A&T 54

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn at Chicago 6 p.m.

Milwaukee at Indiana 7 p.m.

Charlotte at New York 7:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Miami 8 p.m.

Houston at Minnesota 8 p.m.

Toronto at Dallas 8:30 p.m.

Portland at San Antonio 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Clippers 10:30 p.m.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina at Minnesota 2 p.m.

Calgary at Arizona 4 p.m.

Dallas at Edmonton 4 p.m.

Vegas at Los Angeles 4 p.m.

Winnipeg at Tampa Bay 4 p.m.

Washington at Boston 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Buffalo 7 p.m.

N-Y Rangers at Florida 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Montreal 7 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at Philadelphia 7 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh 7 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville 8 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis 8 p.m.

Colorado at Vancouver 10 p.m.

Detroit at San Jose 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kansas at (25)Oklahoma St. 12 p.m.

Michigan St. at (14)Michigan 12 p.m.

(24)Indiana at (9)Penn St. 12 p.m.

(15)Wisconsin at Nebraska 12 p.m.

(11)Florida at Missouri 12 p.m.

(4)Alabama at Mississippi St. 12 p.m.

(21)Navy at (16)Notre Dame 2:30 p.m.

Wake Forest at (3)Clemson 3:30 p.m.

(18)Memphis at Houston 3:30 p.m.

(22)Texas at Iowa St. 3:30 p.m.

(2)Ohio St. at Rutgers 3:30 p.m.

(5)Georgia at (13)Auburn 3:30 p.m.

(7)Minnesota at (23)Iowa 4 p.m.

(17)Cincinnati at South Florida 7 p.m.

(1)LSU at Mississippi 7 p.m.

(10)Oklahoma at (12)Baylor 7:30 p.m.

UCLA at (8)Utah 8 p.m.

New Mexico at (19)Boise St. 10:15 p.m.

Arizona at (6)Oregon 10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oakland at (7)Maryland 12 p.m.

Ohio at (10)Villanova 12 p.m.

Columbia at (9)Virginia 12 p.m.

Alcorn St. at (13)Memphis 2 p.m.

Nicholls at (23)LSU 4 p.m.

Tennessee at (20)Washington 5 p.m.

San Diego at (25)Colorado 10 p.m.

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

Saturday

Penn State Football: Indiana at Penn State 10:30am on WKOK and WKOK.com

Bucknell Football: Georgetown at Bucknell 12:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at Canisius 6:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

Sunday

NFL Football: Chicago at LA Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

NFL Football: Patriots at Eagles 3pm on Eagle 107

Monday

NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers in Mexico City 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

Tuesday

Penn State Basketball: Bucknell at PSU 6pm on WKOK, WKOK.com, Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

