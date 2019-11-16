Two people missing in CA found in PA: AP PA Headlines, Features, Scores & Skeds

Home
WKOK Staff | November 16, 2019 |

AP PA Headlines 11/16/19

NEWBURG, Pa. (AP) — Two people who had been reported missing in California have been found dead at a Pennsylvania rest stop.  State police said Friday that 57-year-old Bruce Frenchak Sr. and 54-year-old Sheliene Frenchak, both of Huntington Beach, were found inside a recreational vehicle parked at a rest stop in Cumberland County, about 40 miles west of Harrisburg.

 

A state trooper discovered their bodies on Oct. 22 after noticing the RV had been parked at the rest stop for at least a day.  Autopsies were conducted, but state police say the cause and manner of death have yet to be determined.  Police did not explain why they waited more than three weeks to release details about the case.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Discussions toward raising Pennsylvania’s minimum wage for the first time since 2009 are heating up, in part to get Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to abandon an effort to extend overtime pay eligibility to thousands of workers. Leaders of the Senate’s Republican majority said Friday that negotiators must compromise for a bill to pass the chamber. Any bill would still have to pass the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

 

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate ticked up in October for the second straight month, even as payrolls and the labor force hit record highs.  The state Department of Labor and Industry said Friday that Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.2%. It hit a four-decade low of 3.8% earlier this year.

 

The national unemployment rate was 3.6% in October.  A survey of households found Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force rose by 23,000, surpassing 6.5 million to a record high, as employment and unemployment each rose.  A separate survey of employers showed seasonally adjusted non-farm payrolls rose by 8,400 to a new record high above 6.06 million.  Ten of 11 employment sectors rose, with just a decline in the leisure and hospitality sector.  Friday’s figures are preliminary and could change.

 

Features

HOUSTON (AP) — Kanye West has followed the Johnny Cash route and performed for inmates at a Houston jail.  In secret from the public, the star rapper-turned-gospel singer performed songs Friday from his new gospel album “Jesus is King.” He and his choir performed for more than 200 male inmates at one jail facility before crossing the street to another jail facility and performing for a smaller crowd of female inmates.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said West’s representatives asked jail officials about doing secret shows.  The Friday concerts were performed two days before West is to speak at Joel Osteen’s vast Lakewood Church in Houston.  The events were reminiscent of prison concerts given by country singer Johnny Cash in California.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:  ABC’s “This Week” — Reps. Sean Patrick Maloney, D-N.Y., and Chris Stewart, R-Utah.  NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Democratic presidential candidate Deval Patrick; Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and Ron Johnson, R-Wis.  This will be on WKOK and WKOK.com at noon.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Reps. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Mike Quigley, D-Ill.  CNN’s “State of the Union” — Murphy; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.  “Fox News Sunday” — Reps. Jim Himes, D-Conn., and Steve Scalise, R-La..

PA Sports, Scores & Skeds.

 

Friday’s Scores

 

PIAA Class 4A=

Jersey Shore 33, Bishop Shanahan 14

 

PIAA Class 3A=

Bald Eagle Area 21, Bedford 20, OT

Montoursville 42, Loyalsock 14

 

PIAA Class 1A=

Lackawanna Trail 44, Williams Valley 30

 

AP-Scorecard

Here are the scores from yesterday’s sports events:

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final    Charlotte         109      Detroit 106

Final    Orlando           111      San Antonio    109

Final    Houston          111      Indiana            102

Final    Memphis         107      Utah    106

Final    Washington     137      Minnesota       116

Final OT          Oklahoma City            127      Philadelphia    119

Final    Boston 105      Golden State   100

Final    L.A. Lakers     99        Sacramento     97

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Final OT          Columbus        3          St. Louis          2

Final    New Jersey      2          Pittsburgh        1

Final    Boston 4          Toronto           2

Final    Montreal          5          Washington     2

Final    Ottawa            2          Philadelphia    1

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Final    (22)Auburn     116      CS Northridge            70

Final    (2)Duke           74        Georgia St.      63

Final    (21)Xavier       59        Missouri St.     56

Final    (5)Kansas        112      Monmouth (NJ)          57

Final    (24)Baylor       72        Texas State      63

Final    (6)North Carolina        77        Gardner-Webb            61

Final    (8)Gonzaga     79        Texas A&M    49

Final    (17)Utah St.    81        NC A&T         54

___

TODAY’S SPORTS SCHEDULE

___

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Brooklyn         at         Chicago           6 p.m.

Milwaukee      at         Indiana            7 p.m.

Charlotte         at         New York       7:30 p.m.

New Orleans   at         Miami  8 p.m.

Houston          at         Minnesota       8 p.m.

Toronto           at         Dallas  8:30 p.m.

Portland          at         San Antonio    8:30 p.m.

Atlanta            at         L.A. Clippers  10:30 p.m.

___

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Carolina           at         Minnesota       2 p.m.

Calgary            at         Arizona           4 p.m.

Dallas  at         Edmonton       4 p.m.

Vegas  at         Los Angeles    4 p.m.

Winnipeg         at         Tampa Bay      4 p.m.

Washington     at         Boston 7 p.m.

Ottawa            at         Buffalo            7 p.m.

N-Y Rangers   at         Florida 7 p.m.

New Jersey      at         Montreal          7 p.m.

N-Y Islanders at         Philadelphia    7 p.m.

Toronto           at         Pittsburgh        7 p.m.

Chicago           at         Nashville         8 p.m.

Anaheim          at         St. Louis          8 p.m.

Colorado         at         Vancouver       10 p.m.

Detroit at         San Jose          10:30 p.m.

___

TOP-25 COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Kansas at         (25)Oklahoma St.        12 p.m.

Michigan St.    at         (14)Michigan   12 p.m.

(24)Indiana     at         (9)Penn St.      12 p.m.

(15)Wisconsin at         Nebraska         12 p.m.

(11)Florida      at         Missouri          12 p.m.

(4)Alabama     at         Mississippi St. 12 p.m.

(21)Navy         at         (16)Notre Dame          2:30 p.m.

Wake Forest    at         (3)Clemson      3:30 p.m.

(18)Memphis   at         Houston          3:30 p.m.

(22)Texas        at         Iowa St.          3:30 p.m.

(2)Ohio St.      at         Rutgers            3:30 p.m.

(5)Georgia       at         (13)Auburn     3:30 p.m.

(7)Minnesota   at         (23)Iowa         4 p.m.

(17)Cincinnati at         South Florida  7 p.m.

(1)LSU            at         Mississippi       7 p.m.

(10)Oklahoma at         (12)Baylor       7:30 p.m.

UCLA at         (8)Utah            8 p.m.

New Mexico   at         (19)Boise St.   10:15 p.m.

Arizona           at         (6)Oregon        10:30 p.m.

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Oakland          at         (7)Maryland    12 p.m.

Ohio    at         (10)Villanova  12 p.m.

Columbia         at         (9)Virginia       12 p.m.

Alcorn St.        at         (13)Memphis   2 p.m.

Nicholls           at         (23)LSU          4 p.m.

Tennessee        at         (20)Washington          5 p.m.

San Diego       at         (25)Colorado   10 p.m.

___

 

 

 

Sunbury Broadcasting Corporation Sports Schedule

 

Saturday

  • Penn State Football: Indiana at Penn State 10:30am on WKOK and WKOK.com
  • Bucknell Football: Georgetown at Bucknell 12:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com
  • Bucknell Basketball: Bucknell at Canisius 6:30pm on Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

 

Sunday

  • NFL Football: Chicago at LA Rams 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK
  • NFL Football: Patriots at Eagles 3pm on Eagle 107

 

Monday

  • NFL Football: Kansas City at LA Chargers in Mexico City 7:30pm on Newsradio 1070AM WKOK

 

Tuesday

  • Penn State Basketball: Bucknell at PSU 6pm on WKOK, WKOK.com, Eagle 107 and eagle107.com

 

 

