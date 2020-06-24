Two new Valley COVID-19 deaths, one new case

HARRISBURG – There are now nine deaths related to COVID-19 in the Valley. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed two new Valley COVID-19 deaths, along with one new case.

The health department says a second death has been confirmed in Snyder County (61 cases) and a fifth death has been confirmed in Northumberland County. Northumberland County also has the Valley’s only new case at 281. Union remains with 89 cases and two deaths, and Montour remains with 68 cases. There are no new changes to Valley long-term care facilities.

Statewide, 495 new cases have been confirmed, pushing the total to over 83,000, of which 77% have recovered. 54 new deaths have also been confirmed statewide, and the state death toll is now over 6,500.

The health department reminds residents mask wearing is required in all businesses in yellow and green phases of reopening.

There are 632 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are over 608,000 people who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.