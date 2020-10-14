Two more Valley COVID-19 deaths, over 1,200 new state cases

HARRISBURG – Two more COVID-19 deaths have been confirmed in the Valley, along with 18 new cases, and there are over 1,200 new statewide cases. In its daily update Wednesday, the state Department of Health confirmed one new Northumberland County death at 90 overall – that includes 81 total deaths at long-term care facilities. Six new cases have also been confirmed, now at 1,296 since the start of the pandemic.

Snyder County has one new death as well at 12 total, along with two new cases at 433 overall. Montour has four new cases at 251 overall and five deaths.

Union has six new cases at 619 overall and seven deaths. There are now 22 active inmate cases and 12 active staff cases at the Allenwood Federal Penitentiary. There are also four active cases at the Lewisburg pen.

Statewide, 1,276 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the statewide total to over 175,000, of which 80% have recovered. 27 new deaths have also been confirmed, with the state death toll now over 8,400. There are 2,074,729 patients who have tested negative to date.

In Valley long-term care facilities:

Among 8 Northumberland County facilities – 393 total resident cases, 128 total staff cases and 81 deaths (increase of 14 Wednesday); Mountain View Coal Township has 10 active cases -2 among residents, 8 among staff, with 260 total cases (no changes Wednesday)

In a Snyder County facility – 81 total resident cases, 16 total staff cases and nine deaths (no changes Wednesday)

In a Montour County facility – 58 total resident cases, 17 total staff cases and one death reported Wednesday; there’s also 79 active Grandview cases – 12 employees, 67 residents (137 total)

Among six Union County facilities – 18 total resident cases, nine total staff cases (no changes Wednesday)

At Valley hospitals (no changes Wednesday):

Geisinger Danville –30 patients, four on ventilators

Geisinger Shamokin –11 patients

Evangelical Community Hospital – six patients, one on a ventilator

In 19-24 year-olds in North Central Pennsylvania, there are approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 35 percent of cases so far in October.

Approximately 11,456 of our total cases are among health care workers.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.