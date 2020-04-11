Two more surrounding area COVID-19 deaths reported, nearly 500 in PA

HARRISBURG – Two more deaths in surrounding areas of the Valley have been reported and PA now has nearly 500 total deaths. In its daily update Saturday, the state Department of Health has confirmed 78 new deaths, including a third in Dauphin County and a second in Schulykill. The Department of Health also has confirmed over 1,600 new cases. That brings PA’s total cases to over 21,000.

In the Valley, Northumberland County now has the most positive cases with 31, Montour has 29, Snyder has 16 with one death and Union has 14.

In other surrounding areas, Columbia County has 99 cases with two deaths, Lycoming has 20, and Juniata has 38.

There are 98,498 patients who have tested negative to date. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.